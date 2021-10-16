Dawe: It’s all about everyone working as a team

GRAHAM Dawe’s links with Bath remain intact, not least because as head coach of Wellington RFC, the Somerset club promoted recently to South West 1 /West, this season’s captain is Danny Lee, the son of his old front row mucker Richard Lee during their glory days at The Rec.England hooker Dawe and tighthead Lee had a mutual interest not only as brothers in arms in the Bath scrum, but also as farmers, and they shared lifts to and from training throughout their many seasons at the club.Dawe explains that he is still very much a Bath fan, and says: “It’s m...