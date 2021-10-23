Rugby must mop up these infuriating water carriers

COLIN BOAG

It’s unusual for any issue in rugby to be almost unanimously applauded, but the citing of the two Wasps water carriers falls into that category: one interfered with play, while the other made an unacceptable comment to the referee after a try was scored. This is the tip of the iceberg, as the involvement of multiple water carriers in every Premiership game offends a lot of fans.Players need to hydrate during a match, but it doesn’t have to be done by coaches or medics, and they don’t need earpieces keeping them in touch with the head coach in the st...