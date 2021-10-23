WOMEN’S GAME IN FOCUS

Sarah Rendell takes a weekly look at some important women playersELINOR SNOWSILL

THIS WEEK...BRISTOL BEARS FLY-HALFElinor Snowsill had been obsessed with football as a child but was introduced to rugby through her teacher and former Wales prop Catrin Edwards.Edwards set up a touch rugby team at Snowsill’s school which the fly-half joined at 14. The team went on to become the Welsh champions three years in a row. The success meant she was recruited to the Wales U19 side and this led to the Bristol Bears star having to choose between rugby and football.“I got selected ...