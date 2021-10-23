Hayden and Co rehearsed their deception

Paul Rees reveals the lengths to which the All Blacks went to avoid defeat by Wales in 1978

It was an unusual way of preparing for a match. On the eve of their 1978 encounter with Wales in Cardiff, a number of All Blacks waited for their captain, Graham Mourie, to go to bed before gathering in the foyer of their hotel and indulging in a quick training session.The story was recounted during the 1993 Lions tour to New Zealand by Frank Oliver, who made up the New Zealand second row with Andy Haden. The pair acted as choreographers as the forwards practiced diving out of a lineout, a ...