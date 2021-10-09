Borthwick is reviving Tigers – my mission is to save lives

PAUL REES TALKS TO MARTIN JOHNSON ABOUT LIFE AND DEATH AFTER RUGBY

Best in Europe: Leicester captain Martin Johnson holds the Heineken Cup after Leicester beat Munster in the 2002 finalAlot is made of the advantage England enjoy over most of their rivals in terms of player numbers, commercial clout and a highly competitive professional league, but Martin Johnson embodies why they have struggled to make the most of them. The England captain who took hold of the World Cup in 2003 has been lost to the game for the last ten years, confining his contribution to punditry, which is invar...