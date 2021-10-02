My fortunes changed under Alec’s tutelage

MY LIFE IN RUGBYJON HUMPHREYS

THE FORMER WALES, CARDIFF AND BATH HOOKER AND CURRENT WALES FORWARDS COACHGROWING up watching Wales in the 80s, I really liked Terry Holmes. He wasn’t your typical scrum-half; he was so abrasive and, like me, he came from a working-class background, so I could relate to him. To be coached by him at Cardiff, when we got to the first-ever Heineken Cup final, was just brilliant.Terry had gone north to Rugby League and then retired by the time I joined the club in the late 80s, but as Cardiff were probably one of the most recognisable clubs in the ...