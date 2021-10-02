FEATURES, My Life in Rugby

My fortunes changed under Alec’s tutelage

MY LIFE IN RUGBYJON HUMPHREYS

THE FORMER WALES, CARDIFF AND BATH HOOKER AND CURRENT WALES FORWARDS COACHGROWING up watching Wales in the 80s, I really liked Terry Holmes. He wasn’t your typical scrum-half; he was so abrasive and, like me, he came from a working-class background, so I could relate to him. To be coached by him at Cardiff, when we got to the first-ever Heineken Cup final, was just brilliant.Terry had gone north to Rugby League and then retired by the time I joined the club in the late 80s, but as Cardiff were probably one of the most recognisable clubs in the ...

