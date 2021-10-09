Top 14 still have Lozowski on radar

ON THE BLIND SIDE BY NEIL FISSLER

Impressed: LozowskiMONTPELLIER are continuing to keep tabs on former England fly-half Alex Lozowski who impressed during a season-long loan at the GGL Stadium.The 28-year-old penned a new twoyear extension to his contract with the former Premiership and European champions in June 2020 before heading out to France.In May, Lozowski overcame a poor start to life in the Top 14 to help guide Montpellier to a European Challenge Cup final win over Leicester Tigers at Twickenham.And even though he still has a season left to run on his Saracens’ con...