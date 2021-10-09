Players should take control of fees row – Baxter

ON THE BLIND SIDEBY NEIL FISSLER

Big talent: The 6ft 10ins JP Du PreezROB Baxter doesn’t believe the stand-off between the top 13 clubs in the country and agents needs to lead to an exodus of out-of-contract players from the Premiership.The row cost Premiership clubs the chance of signing Springbok No.8 Duane Vermeulen, who moved to Ulster on a two-year deal because they paid agents’ fees.Ulster were given a free run at Vermeulen, 35, with Premiership clubs out of the picture while the dispute rum- bles on.Premiership players are now being hawked around France with t...