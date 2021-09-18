Stars of genius from school of diligence!

Brendan Gallagher continues his series looking at rugby’s great schools

THE school motto of Fettes, the famous Edinburgh school, is – Industria – which loosely translates as ‘by diligence’. Which is odd as Fettes, certainly on the rugby field, has tended to produce idiosyncratic players of genius, huge characters, large than life individuals.Worthy plodders have been few and far between. . .nor would their most famous fictional alumni – James Bond no less – ever be described as a journeyman.Thomas Torrie was the first Fettes player ...