Bath’s Cokanasiga, Spencer sidelined

RUGBY SHORTS

ENGLAND and Bath pair Joe Cokanasiga and Ben Spencer, are both out for an unspecified amount of time with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.Bath say neither injury will require surgery.Wing Cokanasiga, 23, missed out on a place in Eddie Jones' training squad after picking up the injury against Cardiff in pre-season.Scrum-half Spencer, 29, niggled his hamstring in Bath's season opener against...