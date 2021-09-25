Bath’s Cokanasiga, Spencer sidelined

RUGBY SHORTS
SHORTSSHORTSENGLAND and Bath pair Joe Cokanasiga and Ben Spencer, are both out for an unspecified amount of time with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.ENGLAND and Bath pair Joe Cokanasiga and Ben Spencer, are both out for an unspecified amount of time with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.Bath say neither injury will require surgery.Wing Cokanasiga, 23, missed out on a place in Eddie Jones’ training squad after picking up the injury against Cardiff in pre-season.Scrum-half Spencer, 29, niggled his hamstring in Bath’s season opener against...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login