New kit contract for Quins

ON THE BLIND SIDEBY NEIL FISSLER

HARLEQUINS are set to become the second Premiership club to join forces with sportswear manufacturers Castore for next season.The British firm, one of Owen Farrell’s sponsors, announced an agreement with former Premiership and European champions Saracens in the summer.They are already kit suppliers to Premier League football teams Newcastle United and Wolves and Scottish champions Rangers.Castore, who created the Andy Murray collection, have been keen to add another rugby team to their books, and Quins are in the last year of their agreement...