LEWIS BARKER

ROOM 101THE CALDY FLY-HALF TAKES US THROUGH HIS PET HATES FROM THE RUGBY WORLD AND BEYOND

1. God Save the QueenBefore the royalists get after me and call for my head, I’d like to point out that I'm obviously not against the Queen having an anthem, I just think the one we’ve been stuck with for all these years, is an absolute shocker.It just doesn’t stir the emotions and get people going like other anthems. Have Jerusalem or something like that, or even better everyone just sing Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau. That’s guaranteed to give anyone goosebumps.TRP VERD...