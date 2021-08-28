‘We chased the Prem dream and went bust’

LONDON Welsh might have been a powerhouse in the amateur era of the 1960s and 1970s, supplying seven members of the 1971 Lions side that won a series in New Zealand.But when the league system was introduced in 1987, just two years after they were John Player Cup finalists, they were left floundering.Welsh found their glory days were a millstone around their necks and, within six seasons following the reorganisation into North and South divisions, found themselves in the bottom tier.Former prop Richard Thomas says: “We had the 71 Lions and were successful until 1985 when we...