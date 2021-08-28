We ignored coach, played our fast 15-a-side rugby and claimed the day!

MOMENT IN TIMELONDON WELSH 1994-95NEIL FISSLER TALKS TO KEY PLAYERS

THE record books show that Welsh won promotion from Courage League Five South in 1994-95 by the skin of their teeth, seeing off chief rivals Lydney by a point on the last day of the season.They were the only unbeaten league team in the country, winning ten of their 12 games, picking up 22 points out of a possible 24, scoring 409 points and conceding 126.But had try-scoring bonus points been awarded at the time, it wouldn’t have needed Henley to shock Lydney to hand Welsh the title.It was a reward for Welsh ...