Titterrell swots up on the new boys

Adam Ellis talks to England U20s coach Andy Titterrell after his first year in the job

Andy Titterrell took all of two days off to unwind from the scenes of England’s U20 Six Nations glory this summer, from the champagne cork-littered pitch at the Arms Park to starting anew with the early building blocks for the new crop of youngsters who will come through in 2022 to lay down England’s title defence.There are hopes, too, that the new cycle will see a return of the Junior World Championship, last held in Argentina two years ago. A matter still under wait-and-see order...