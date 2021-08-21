Let stars go abroad AND play for their countries

COLIN BOAG

It seems to be part of rugby’s culture that the Unions like to flaunt their muscle and tell players that they can only play for their country if they are based there: England, Wales, Australia and New Zealand all do it.In Wales and Australia they make a bizarre exception in that if a player has 60 caps, he can head overseas to earn big bucks and build his pension pot, but still be selected for the international side. I’ve always found this an odd rule, and every time a player sticks up two fingers to the blazers and decides to make the decision not to be r...