Young Guns: Wasps centre Will Simonds

Will Simonds appears well set to excel at Wasps this season with John Mitchell now joining a coaching group that puts expectations on the up at the Ricoh Arena.

After honing his skills under the watchful eye of new England attack coach Martin Gleeson and spending time in the Championship at Nottingham, Simonds graduated from the academy into Lee Blackett’s plans at the same time as Alfie Barbeary and is pinning his hopes on making an impact in the club’s midfield.

But where Barbeary experienced a breakthrough 2020, the former England U18 back had the high of his Premiership debut, a 28-18...