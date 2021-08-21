WOMEN’S GAME IN FOCUS

Sarah Rendell takes a weekly look at some important women playersLYDIA THOMPSON

THIS WEEK...WORCESTER WINGERWinger Lydia Thompson has played her se- nior rugby exclusively for Worcester Warriors and when she joined the club in 2010 she was star struck.At the time England players Kat Merchant and Danielle Waterman were a part of the side and she idolised them. She says it’s surreal that players coming through at Worcester now look at her as she did her role models.“I didn’t think that day would come, it has suddenly snuck up on me to be honest,” the 29-y...