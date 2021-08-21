Tigers tie up gives kids route through

Paul Rees finds out more about Nottingham’s new partnership with Leicester Tigers

Nottingham were among the leading clubs in England 30 years ago with players such as Brian Moore and Rob Andrew on their books, but professionalism meant that rather than thrive it became a battle to survive. They are now established in the Championship and last week secured a partnership with Leicester as part of an ambitious plan in the long-term.The financial gap between the Premiership and the Championship has never been wider.Never mind the current suspension of relegation from the top fl...