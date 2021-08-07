Springboks are best one-trick pony in world rugby | Jeremy Guscott

I’M always going to be positive about the Lions at the end of a series, win or lose, because they are such a wonderful entity and I know how much work goes in before, during and in between tours.

Everyone has seen the behind the scenes footage from the 1997 tour of South Africa. Winning that series made it an amazing tour – but the brutal honesty is that if we had not won that series I would have a different reflection.

It wouldn’t have been as great as I think it is now. We play this game hard and as fair as we can, but mainly it’s to win. I’ve been on the losing end with the guys in 199...