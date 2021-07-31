Cusworth: I owe that school everything

POSSIBLY Normanton’s most illustrious old boy is former England and Leicester Tigers fly-half Les Cusworth, a genius on the Sevens pitch and, of course, a former England backs coach before he moved to Argentina. He recalls his Normanton days with huge gratitude.“We had all passed the 11+ but most of us were on free school dinners, our families struggling to make ends meet. It was our big chance in life.“We were proud of the rugby culture. Our kit was always immaculate for every game – my Mum had to cope with three rugby playing sons – while our ...