Burrows hits high five to catch Cattle as Championship coaches’ favourite

Jon Newcombe reveals the Championship Team of 2020-21, as picked by the league’s coaches (excluding the players at Saracens)

It says a lot about the reputation the Championship has as a finishing school for tight forwards that all three of this year’s Dream Team front row have secured moves to Premiership clubs.Wasps-bound duo, loosehead Robin Hislop and hooker Dan Frost, will be joined in the top flight next season by Cornish Pirates tighthead Jay Tyack, who has signed for Worcester.While the Pirates have had plenty of Dream Team hookers in their time (Vili Maȁ...