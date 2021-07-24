England U18 star Josh opts for Spain

Up and up: Josh Peters wins lineout for SpainONE of the more exotic recent Oundle graduates is strapping lock Josh Peters – 6ft 7in and an athletic 17 stone – who was dual qualified for England and Spain before opting for the later.Peters’ family moved to Marbella when he was two and he started his lifelong association with the club there while playing as a mini before graduating to their youth sides where they won four national age group titles. As a result of that he played for both Spain U17 in their annual game against Portugal, and Spain U18 in the Rugby...