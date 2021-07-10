League great Steadman takes reins at Ionians

Boss: Graham SteadmanGRAHAM Steadman is relishing his return to rugby after taking up a key role at Hull Ionians. The Great Britain Rugby League legend has joined as head of rugby and is working across all age groups.Steadman has coached in the Union ranks to huge success, enjoying roles with Munster, Ireland, Scotland, Newcastle, Cardiff and London Scottish.The 59-year-old told The Rugby Paper: “I had a little taster down there three years ago on a consultancy basis and helped to tighten up their defence and I really enjoyed it.“I had other offers, including opportun...