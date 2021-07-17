Mrs gets a fine for Owens

ON THE BLIND SIDEBY NEIL FISSLER

KEN Owens has revealed that the Lions players’ committee has already fined him for bringing his wife on tour to South Africa.Lions players and staff have left their loved ones back at home, but the Scarlets and Wales hooker has his wife Carys with him.Mrs Owens, who has also worked with the Welsh Rugby Union, is the boss of the production company filming the behindthe-scenes footage, not that her husband sees much of her.“I’m bringing my wife to work, so I’ve been fined already,” he said. “The boys are enjoying t...