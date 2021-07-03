World Cup snub led me to Wasps

MY LIFEIN RUGBYTHE FORMER SPRINGBOKS, CHEETAHS AND WASPS BACK ROW/HOOKERASHLEY JOHNSON

Ashley Johnson trophy/playing for WaspsPICTURE: Getty ImagesLIKE any black player growing up in South Africa, you couldn’t be mediocre, you couldn’t just be another talent, you had to excel if you wanted to make it as a rugby professional. Being a player of colour came with a massive responsibility, too, because the way you played determined whether doors opened for other guys after you. If you had one bad game people would be like, ‘he’s just another black kid on the blo...