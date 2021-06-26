Will Skelton will end his career in France

WILL Skelton has closed the door on a return to the Premiership after signing a four-year contract extension with La Rochelle.

The former Saracens lock was sounded out by several Premiership clubs about a move back across this side of the Channel for next season.

Blindside reported last week that Gloucester, Bath, Exeter Chiefs, Wasps and Harlequins are all looking for a lock for next season, but were having trouble securing one.

Skelton is likely to have been too expensive for most Premiership sides after rebuilding his career at Saracens, where he initially moved on a shortterm deal in ...