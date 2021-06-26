Bok star Marcel agrees a deal with the Exiles

ON THE BILND SIDEBY NEIL FISSLER

Free agent: Marcel van der Merwe playing for ToulonLONDON Irish have agreed a deal for former Springbok prop Marcel van der Merwe to move to the capital later in the summer.Van der Merwe, 30, is a free agent after joining Top 14 and Champions Cup finalists La Rochelle as a “medical joker” in mid-April, but then struggled to hold down a place.The Blue Bulls have said they don’t want him back after he flopped for Jake White’s side and Mornay Smith emerged to take his place in the squad.Van der Merwe started only one game for L...