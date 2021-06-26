Harlequins will name Tabai Matson as new head coach this week

BILLY Millard says Harlequins will unveil their new coaching setup later this week, with former London Irish and Fiji centre Tabai Matson expected to be named head coach.

Matson has been coaching at the Chiefs in New Zealand since leaving Bath and has been the clear favourite for the job since impressing at an interview.

Quins general manager Millard says all the Twickenham Stoop coaching staff have worked hard since Paul Gustard left the club.

“All the good clubs in world sport, while doing well, are looking to keep on evolving. You don’t just sit still. We have worked bloody hard. “It’s...