Short moratorium will make England stronger

COLIN BOAG

The debate on pro-motion and relegation is absolutely at the heart of the English game going forward.If you want a strong England side, you need strong and sustainable clubs, and as many of them as possible.Sadly there aren’t enough of them at this stage, and I don’t see any others, bar possibly Ealing, hammering on the door of the Premiership.Abolishing promotion and relegation would be a disaster, but a moratorium for a few years, so that the existing 13 (or even 14) rebuild their finances, seems to me to be essential, as long as the door is left open...