Henry Trinder is keen to stay in France with RC Vannes

HENRY Trinder is open to extending his stay with ProD2 Vannes beyond the current season.

Vannes narrowly missed out on facing Perpignan in this weekend’s promotion final, as Gavin Stark crossed in the final seconds to steal a 34-33 victory for Biarritz.

Ex-Gloucester star Trinder, 31, says playing in France is something he has wanted to do for a long time and he would like to stay beyond the end of the season.

BY NEIL FISSLER

The closing seconds of Vannes-Biarritz in the #ProD2 semi-final. The Basque side are down six. Vannes' fans are starting to celebrate. Then, Biarritz get the ball to #IronBiarrot Gavin Stark, who, a week after running in a second-half hat-trick, does thispic.twitter.com/MGxjccTFXb — James Harrington (@Jamesonrugby) May 31, 2021

