Young Gun: Bath and England U20 wing Gabe Goss

Gabe Goss has found out for himself that things can turn around quickly in rugby as the newest member of the England U20s camp.

After a disrupted 2020, the Bath flyer missed out on selection for the EPS squad announced by head coach Alan Dickens at the start of the year.

But the disappointment of January has faded into the rearview mirror for Goss, speaking to The Rugby Paper from the England U20s base at Loughborough University and a tryscorer in the team’s first training match against a Newcastle Falcons XV in March.

“At the time I was annoyed about it because I felt I did deserve to pl...