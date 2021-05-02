Francis Baron exclusive – Pt.2: As RFU democracy erodes, members have right to ask: Just who is running the shop?

NICK CAIN continues his far-reaching interview with Francis Baron, the man who was the most powerful figure in English rugby

THE undermining of democracy at the RFU is a matter of deep concern to Francis Baron, and it is one shared by an increasing number of Rugby Union supporters throughout England.

In Part 2 of his forensic examination of the state of the RFU, former chief executive Baron exposes the erosion of democratic governance at the RFU over the past decade, and points to the growing dislocation between more than 1,400 member clubs, who are the backbone of the English community gam...