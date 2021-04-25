Nick Schonert fills the WillGriff gap at Sharks

SALE SHARKS have completed the signing of Worcester Warriors tighthead Nick Schonert on a three-year deal for next season.

Alex Sanderson was keen to strengthen his front row for next season and Schonert, 29, was the first name on his wanted list, and he has moved to make him his first signing.

At one stage, it appeared the former Springbok U20 international had rejected their approach and would be seeing out his Sixways contract.

Schonert has played for the Warriors since 2014 and three years later was invited to an England training camp by Eddie Jones but hasn’t been involved ...