RICHARD Wigglesworth could extend the playing career that has brought him six Premiership crowns and three European Cups for another 12 months.

Wigglesworth, 39 in June, joined Leicester Tigers as a player-coach in November from Saracens while Ben Youngs was away on international duty.

But we understand the former England international has no plans to hang up his playing boots and move into coaching full-time for at least the next year.

BY NEIL FISSLER

...