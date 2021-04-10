Townsend’s experience can spark Lions attack | Jeremy Guscott

WHEN you look at what Gregor Townsend has accomplished with Scotland, and with Glasgow before that, it makes sense for him to be among the favourites to be the 2021 Lions attack coach. It has been born out of encouraging teams to play good attacking rugby at pace, and with accuracy, by a coach who is prepared to take a risk.

Joe Schmidt said soon after he arrived at Leinster that it was his intention to make them the best passing side in Europe, whereas Gregor’s main achievement has been to instil an attacking mentality which challenges every defence to a duel.

As a player Townsend was se...