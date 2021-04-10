Consistent refereeing is priority for World Rugby

COLIN BOAG

Controversy: John Afoa on the ball during Bordeaux-Bristol matchWhen we watch ‘our’ team play, we obviously want them to win, but sometimes the opposition are just better than us. Most of us can live with those defeats, unless we feel that ‘we wuz robbed’. When that happens, it’s generally the referee and his colleagues that get the blame.For too long differing interpretations across the three leagues has been a blot on northern hemisphere rugby, and when you look south you get even more variety. In this, of course, World Rugby is...