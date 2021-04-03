Revert to Five Nations over four weekends

COLIN BOAG

Inconsistent: Scotland lose at home to Wales in Six NationsAs the Six Nations ground to an end in an even less satisfactory fashion than usual, there were the usual outpourings of ‘Wasn’t it great’ from the usual suspects, and they deserve the usual response: it was like the curate’s egg, good in parts.First, Italy conceded 239 points in five games. The Italians shouldn’t be there – it’s blindingly obvious they’ve never been good enough, and on the basis of this year’s results they don’t seem to be pr...