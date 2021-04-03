Ashton hit for six by dismissal

WORCESTER winger Chris Ashton has been banned for six matches after being found guilty of dangerous play in his side’s loss to Northampton.The 34-year-old contested the 49th-minute red card for a no-arms hit on Saints full-back Tommy Freeman but the charge was found proven by an independent panel.His previous poor disciplinary record counted against him. In 2016 Ashton was banned for 13 weeks for biting an opponent and two years later he received a seven-week ban for an illegal tip-tackle.Bath pair Tom Dunn and Will Muir also received bans for red cards against London Irish...