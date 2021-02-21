Coaches to blame – Haskell

JAMES Haskell claims a bullying culture in rugby has led to the shocking rise in brain damage in the game.

The former flanker is part of a lobbying group, Progressive Rugby, which is urging rugby’s rulers to overhaul their concussion protocols and player care regulations.

Haskell, 35, says coaches should shoulder some of the blame: “Don’t put the decisions into players’ hands. One of the biggest problems in professional rugby is weak doctors being bullied by coaches. They should say this is the rule, this is what we do.

“The head coach should not ...