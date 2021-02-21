Jaguares target PRO14 from new home in Spain

By STEFFAN THOMAS

Contenders: Jaguares reached the Super Rugby final in 2019 but now have no competition to play in

THE PRO14 could soon have a South American element after the Argentinian Rugby Union (UAR) made initial overtures for the Jaguares to be added to the crossborder competition.

Rugby in the southern hemisphere was turned on its head by the pandemic and the defection of South African franchises from Super Rugby to Europe.

Both Australia and New Zealand have since formed their own internal Super Rugby competitions leaving the Jaguares, finalists in 2019, homel...