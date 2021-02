RUGBY SHORTS

SAMOA international Logovi’i Mulipola has signed a two-year extension with Newcastle. The prop, with 33 Test caps, has made 41 appearances since joining from Leicester in 2018.

Director of rugby Dean Richards said: “His ability to play on either side of the front row is very useful, he has really helped anchor our scrum this season and he makes a nuisance of himself around the park.”

