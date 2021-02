RUGBY SHORTS

SALE Sharks winger Marland Yarde has signed a new deal until the summer of 2024. The 28-year-old, who has 13 England caps, has made 39 league appearancessince joining from Harlequins in November 2017.

“The future at Sale is so exciting and with my best years still ahead, I will continue to grow as a person while representing this great club,” Yarde said.

