RUGBY SHORTS

BATH lock Elliot Stooke has been charged with drink driving after crashing his car on the way home from an evening at Jonathan Joseph’s house. Wasps’ Gabriel Oghre was also at the house. All three have been banned by their clubs for breaking Covid rules.

Joseph has been given a two-week suspension while Stooke and Oghre have three-week bans. Joseph is eligible to play again from February 16.

...