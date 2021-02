RUGBY SHORTS

EXETER’S England winger Jack Nowell could return to action in March after four months out following toe surgery. The 27-year-old has not played since helping Exeter win the Premiership final last October.

“It could be within two or three weeks,” Exeter boss Rob Baxter said. “He was training Monday, not fully, so he will be dripped into some team training over a period of a week or so.

...