Ghiraldini: Even at our best we can still lose by 30 points

Leonardo Ghiraldini tells Jon Newcombe the high points of his 14-year Italy career

Leonardo Ghiraldini looks back on his long international career with immense pride, especially the glory days when the underdogs toppled the Six Nations heavyweights.

The 36-year-old hooker pulled on the Italian jersey no fewer than 107 times as one of only eight Azzurri players to reach a century of caps.

He decided to call it a day at the highest level in December after 14 years of outstanding service. He appeared at four Rugby World Cups, played under five different national team coaches and captained his...