JEFF PROBYN

Try-fests are no help in spotting true talent

Real deal? Paolo Odogwu

PICTURE: Getty Images

Only another week to go until we will at last have what we hope will be some proper rugby. As much as the continuation of the Premiership has been good for keeping the profile of the game out in the public eye, the truth is the games have no meaning.

As soon as the restarted Premiership allowed points split for coronavirus cancellation they opened a can of worms that has forced the end of relegation and meaningful competition.With all clubs eye...