Q&A – Jonathan Davies: Playing in that World Cup semi-final was worth the pain

British & Irish Lions, Wales and Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies tells NEALE HARVEY why horse racing and his insatiable desire for honours at club and international level are driving him to make the most of his remaining years in professional rugby.

You co-own a successful racehorse, Potters Corner. Where did your interest in racing come from?

I’d always watched the races with my grandfather and uncle, who were very keen, and when me and (former Scarlets centre) Gareth Maule played together at 15 or 16 we always said we’d like to get a racehorse one day. We became friends with Christi...