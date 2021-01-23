Room 101: London Irish scrum-half Rory Brand

1. Wet balls

As a scrum-half, it’s the most annoying thing when you’re practising a set-piece training ground backs move and one of the outside backs grubber kicks the ball back to you along the floor gathering moisture on the way. Grip is everything when it comes to the speed of the pass and while dealing with a wet ball in training prepares you for match conditions, it would be nice if, every so often, you didn’t have to wipe it down on the inside of your jersey and had a dry ball to work with.

TRP VERDICT: You can dry your eyes, mate, but it’s not going in.

2. ‘Bib team’ bias

I’ve got t...