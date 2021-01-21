Harry Randall has been a key influencer every week for Bristol | Kyran Bracken

HARRY Randall played really well last weekend, picking up the man-of-the-match award in Bristol’s win over Exeter. With him being dual-qualified to play for England and Wales it has sparked talk about whether Eddie Jones should cap him during the Six Nations – but I think that’s too early.

Last weekend was the first time people properly started talking about Randall. He had a very good game against a very good team, and it’s rare to see a No.9 scoring from a driving maul! The most important thing was his overall influence on proceedings.

He’s young – just turned 23 – and initially he didn’...